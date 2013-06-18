Latest issue of .net magazine on sale today

There are so many tools now to help you create super-fast, responsive mobile apps with web standards - but which should you choose? In the new issue of our sister title .net magazine, out today, PhoneGap founder Brian Leroux's comprehensive guide helps you compose the right technology stack for your next mobile project.

Meanwhile in the tutorial section there are walkthroughs on creating a CSS3 product wall, mastering the History API, making adaptive content in Drupal, and building an app with Laravel. Plus:

John Cleveley and Tom Maslen explain how BBC News keeps its browser support future-friendly for all.

User experience strategist Stephanie Troeth chats with Tanya Combrinck about being a web jack-of-all-trades.

Dan Saffer explains how focusing on microinteractions can improve your product by enhancing how users experience it.

... and much more!

If you work in web design and development, .net magazine is an essential read. For more details of the new issue, and to buy either a print or digital copy, click here.

For more info about .net magazine, visit the website.