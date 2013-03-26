Purrfect scrolling effect for portfolio website

Scroll for yourself and you'll soon see the catty delights!

We're starting to lose count of all the brilliant scrolling sites we've come across. Luckily, we never tire of them and continue to be impressed by the efforts of designers, agencies and creatives who strive to stand out with their portfolio.

Interactive product designer Andrew McCarthy has decided to get catty with his scrolling offering. Born in Phoenix, Arizona but now based in Berlin, Germany, Andrew is offering some serious scrolling fun. First faced with a cat silhouette, the scrolling soon enables the cat to run through a series of stunning colours.

As you scroll, you're able to see details of Andrew's past experience, skills and contact details, making it a truly fun-packed portfolio that will surely catch the eye of any potential employer.

Scroll for yourself over on Andrew McCarthy's website.

