Countdown to Generate: 5 commonly asked questions

For those who've already got their tickets, though, we've received a few commonly asked questions about what will happen on the day - so we thought we'd compile the answers here.

01. How do I get a one-to-one with the speakers?

Mark Boulton is among the speakers who've signed up for one-to-one sessions

Alongside the informal networking opportunities (which we hope will be many, at a relatively small and intimate event), we've organised some formally scheduled networking to give you a chance of a speed dating-style one-to-one with same of the main speakers, namely:

Mike Kus

Stephen Hay

Oliver Reichenstein

John McFaul

Stephanie Rieger

Gavin Strange

Mark Boulton

These will take place in Cambridge room (speed dating style) at 3.25pm (afternoon break) on a first come, first served basis.

That doesn't mean you can't approach the speakers at the parties, of course. They're nice people and don't bite!

02. What are the break-time workshops all about?

We've added two extra workshops to the schedule for those who just want to keep learning during the breaks. Here are the full details:

Shopify Interactive Workshop

Shopify Design Advocate Keir Whitaker will bust some myths around online ecommerce

1pm-1.30pm

In this 30 minute workshop Keir Whitaker, Shopify Designer Advocate, will bust some of the myths around online ecommerce, show examples of inspiring Shopify stores and explain how freelancers and agencies can start building profitable businesses on the Shopify platform. There will also be a number of unique giveaways for attendees. Places are limited to 50.

SendGrid Workshop

11.10am-11.40am

SendGrid offers a number of APIs that power email-based features in applications: including Web & SMTP APIs for sending and account configuration, a Parse API for receiving, an Event API for stats and a Newsletter API. In this workshop, join Martyn Davies, European Developer Evangelist at SendGrid, as he demonstrates the full power of the APIs they offer as well as useful hints on

security higher deliverability rates

staying out of the spam folder

building awesome applications with the suite of tools that make up SendGrid's platform

03. Can I buy a ticket on the day?

Yes you can, although that means you'll have missed out on the pre-party, and that you'll be paying full price.

04. Can I bring a friend to the after-party?

The venue is for attendees only till 10 - then non-ticket holders can join the party

Yes and no. The party proper, at Covent Garden venue Jewel, runs for 7pm-10pm, and only those with tickets can attend. However, the venue will open to the public from 10pm, so anyone without a ticket can come along then (and we're pretty sure a few of the Generate party-goers will still be around!).

05. Are you on Lanyrd?

We are - the page is here. Go bung your pic up now and start networking! Oh, and the Twitter hashtag is #generateconf by the way.

