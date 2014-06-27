Stunning snowfall design enhances new cycle site

The snowfall design trend is becoming more and more prevalent in online media. A new way of presenting longform journalism through art-directed web design, snowfall draws combines the best traditions of editorial layout with the exciting possibilities offered by multimedia, including parallax scrolling and HTML5 video.

Another great example of the technique has broken cover, courtesy of recently redesigned cycling website BikeRadar. You may or may not be interested in cycling but you'll certainly want to check out this eye-poppingly imaginative presentation of BikeRadar's article on the 'world's best sportive bike'.

Featuring beautiful, panoramic photography, some of the video backgrounds are so subtle you don't even notice you're looking at a moving image until something you catch something delightful out of the corner of your eye.

This innovative approach, combined with straightforward video interviews and elegant page layouts, makes even a subject you're not familiar with seem suddenly compelling and enjoyable - and is yet another example of the snowfall technique augmenting online storytelling without distracting the eye.

Have you seen a great example of the snowfall trend? Let us know in the comments below!