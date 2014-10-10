Squarespace redesigns its creative tools

We're big fans of Squarespace – the browser-based service for creatives who want to build a website via a drag and drop interface. So we're pleased to see it's just launched its biggest update in two years.

Based on a completely new codebase, Squarespace 7 introduces a streamlined new interface, including a split-screen experience that means you can make live edits without switching back and forth between preview mode and your Website Manager.

Squarespace has also teamed up with Getty Images gives you access to tens of millions of images to use on your website for just $10, while those who want personalised email can sign up for Gmail for Work and other Google Apps features within the software.

There's also a splash page builder with 10 new templates, and new category-specific templates focusing on areas such as wedding and restaurants. Plus a new 'device view' tool allows you to resize your browser window and see how your site looks on different devices.

The new platform is being made available gradually to existing Squarespace customers in a controlled public beta format. The launch coincides with the Squarespace developer program officially moving out of beta.

