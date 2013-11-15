Test your web design skills in annual CSSOff contest

CSSOff is back for another honourable battle! The annual website build-off competition sees artists test their skills against a field of worthy opponents in order to be crowned the best by great masters of the web.

This year, the 2013 CSSOff contest design was created by veteran designer Dan Mall, and is being judged by wealth of web design talent, including Chris Coyier, Jen Lukas and Christopher Schmitt. Scoring will happen in three distinct rounds; basic qualification, initial scoring and final judging where entries are ranked for winners.

Tasked with creating a single page website from a mockup, participants are required to deliver entries using Codepen.io. The design files can be found here and the deadline for entries is 26 November 2013 at 12pm EDT US.

Visit the CSSOff website for full terms and conditions.

