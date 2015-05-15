Topics

Voting opens for the net awards 2015

The Oscars of the web design world is open for voting. But are your favourites on the list?

We are excited to announce that voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards.

Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running global awards organised by net magazine is most sought-after prize in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations.

But the next stage is up to you! We now need your votes to decide the final five nominees per category that will make the shortlist and be submitted to our expert judging panel. Check out whether your favourites have made the cut, and vote for them over here.

The 20 categories are:

  1. New Agency
  2. Team of the Year
  3. Agency of the Year
  4. Emerging Talent of the Year
  5. Young Developer of the Year
  6. Young Designer of the Year
  7. Developer of the Year
  8. Designer of the Year
  9. Outstanding Contribution
  10. Podcast of the Year
  11. Conference Talk of the Year
  12. Grassroots Event of the Year
  13. Best Online Portfolio
  14. Side Project of the Year
  15. Best Collaborative Project
  16. Redesign of the Year
  17. Game Changer of the Year
  18. Best New Web Technology
  19. Open Source Project of the Year
  20. App of the Year

