Voting opens for the net awards 2015

We are excited to announce that voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards.
Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running global awards organised by net magazine is most sought-after prize in the web design world.
There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations.
But the next stage is up to you! We now need your votes to decide the final five nominees per category that will make the shortlist and be submitted to our expert judging panel. Check out whether your favourites have made the cut, and vote for them over here.
The 20 categories are:
- New Agency
- Team of the Year
- Agency of the Year
- Emerging Talent of the Year
- Young Developer of the Year
- Young Designer of the Year
- Developer of the Year
- Designer of the Year
- Outstanding Contribution
- Podcast of the Year
- Conference Talk of the Year
- Grassroots Event of the Year
- Best Online Portfolio
- Side Project of the Year
- Best Collaborative Project
- Redesign of the Year
- Game Changer of the Year
- Best New Web Technology
- Open Source Project of the Year
- App of the Year