Voting opens for the net awards 2015

Vote in the net Awards 2015 today!

We are excited to announce that voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards.

Celebrating "the best the internet has to offer", the long-running global awards organised by net magazine is most sought-after prize in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, with nominees hand-picked by the net magazine team, based on over a thousand public nominations.

But the next stage is up to you! We now need your votes to decide the final five nominees per category that will make the shortlist and be submitted to our expert judging panel. Check out whether your favourites have made the cut, and vote for them over here.

The 20 categories are: