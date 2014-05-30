Use any smartphone or tablet as an effective 3D printer interface

No more wires are needed with this amazing 3D printing software

3D printing has taken the world by storm in the past few years with everything from skateboards and food to bionic arms being created using the amazing technology. This latest software aims to make even the beginner comfortable with 3D printing.

AstroPrint is a software platform that performs all the functions of your favorite printer controllers and slicers, but with some huge benefits that include wireless printing, slicing intelligence, camera support and online file storage. The AstroBox allows you to connect to, and control, your 3D printer over wifi from phones, computers, and tablets whilst AstroPrint.com slices, organises, and stores your designs in the cloud.

Funded on Kickstarter within 24 hours, you can still get your hands on the products over on the AstroPrint page. Founders 3Dagogo have over 40 years combined experience in the field and this offering certainly shows they know exactly what they're doing.

