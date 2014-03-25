3D printed models make mundane tasks more fun

There have been some great examples of print in 3D, with the process (perhaps controversially) being tipped to become as common as sending an email. And despite the discipline's increasing popularity, there's still something slightly magical about seeing 3D models created in front of your very eyes.

Here, creative company Fake Love created a new campaign for ad agency Droga5 and BelVita that encouraged people to tweet about everyday tasks they just completed. The best tweets to #morningwin were selected and the actions were recreated by actors in a Manhattan storefront while a 3D scanner captured the scene.

A 3D print of each seemingly mundane task was created and placed on a trophy, which was immediately mailed to the winning tweeter. Other great tweets to #morningwin received virtual 3D trophies but we think the real deal is the most impressive!

Head to the Fake Love website to see more inspiring work.

What do you make of this creative campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!