Sketchfab offers exclusive 3D content from The British Museum, with interactive annotations

3D model-sharing site Sketchfab has recently announced an exciting new option to make 3D files downloadable, under Creative Commons licenses.

Users can now publish and embed 3D files, find content for 3D printing or to build games, and download straight from a 3D embed.

The site has also announced exclusive content from The British Museum, HTC, and Microsoft. More than 200,000 3D files have been published from the site to date. Take a closer look at some of the most popular here.