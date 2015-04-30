This 3D printed pixel art will blow your mind

Bern's work combines his love of 3D and pixel art

Ever since it burst onto the creative scene, the possibilities concerning 3D printing have slowly but surely increased. Whether it's a handy tool or a creative outpour, the productions in 3D printing has seen a rise in inspiring 3D artworks. And now with the more recent modest pricing, just about anyone can own a 3D printer.

Switzerland based Mark Bern, who describes himself as an "internet entrepreneur and active computer artist," has combined his love of 3D printing and pixel art to create some really stunning works. Showcasing careful colour treatments, his works are produced in cubic, rectangular and sphere shapes.

Working with digital art for the past 20 years, it was only in 2013 that Bern bagged his very own exhibition that showcased his incredible pixel based artworks. Take a look at some close-up shots and in-process snaps below.

