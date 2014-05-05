3D World download files for issue 209

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 209, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.

Free! Pluralsight 4-hour video course

We’ve partnered with leading online training website Pluralsight to offer an in-depth video course. In this Retargeting Mocap to Custom Rigs in Cinema 4D course, artist Delano Athias will demonstrate a straightforward approach to transferring a motion-captured performance to a custom rig.

Click here to download your video files (655MB)

Artist Showcase: Various

Download extra images, art and step-by-step tutorials for this issue's reader showcase projects.

Click here to download your files (153MB)

Artist Q&A: Various

Download the hi-res step-by-step images to follow this issue's Artist Q&A tutorials covering Maya, Cinema 4D to Arnold, Blender and V-Ray.

Click here to download your files (31MB)

Tutorial: Sculpt a creature in pose

Legendary creature artist Steve Lord reveals how to sculpt a fantasy creature in pose from start to finish using ZBrush and KeyShot.

Click here to download your files (634MB)

Tutorial: Create expressive character rigs

Follow Antony Ward’s simple tips to give your cartoon character rigs more fluidity and flexibility, plus download his video examples to get more from his tips.

Click here to download your files (25.6MB)

Click here to download your video files (16MB)

Tutorial: Capture movement in your renders

Paul Flower reveals how to create a unique and dynamic car scene, focusing on harnessing the speed of a Formula One car into a still shot.

Click here to download your files (29MB)

Tutorial: Learn V-Ray for Blender

Julian Santiago shows you how to get to grips with V-Ray for Blender in his detailed step-by-step process. Download his step images and extra art to follow along to the magazine training.

Click here to download your files (14.6MB)

Tutorial: Create a VFX fire flow for film

Learn the skills to make feature film level effects that can be directed, with Varomix. Plus, download his complete video course and extra resources, including video templates and samples, to follow the training.

Click here to download your files (973.7MB)

Click here to download your video files (638MB)