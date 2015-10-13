Aardman's first global ad is a force of nature

Countries are represented by animals in the video

Famed for their animated shorts and movies, Bristol-based studio Aardman recently expanded to the USA, and they've now released their first global cinema ad.

Back with music written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and narrated by Liam Neeson, this celebrity-studded video raises awareness for Project Everyone.

The brainchild of Richard Curtis, Project Everyone spreads the word of the Global Goals countrys around the world need to achieve, namely ending poverty, fighting injustic and tackling climate change.

With Aardman's signature humour and animation style the message is sure to get noticed, and you can get started by watching the video below.

