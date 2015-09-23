New Aardman logo revealed in epic animation

If you thought Apple launch events were over the top then get a load of this.

Aardman – the Bristol-based studio behind Shaun the Sheep and The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists! – has created an epic reveal video for its new logo that's both brilliantly executed and gloriously hilarious.

New logo for a new company

The new logo has been created to represent a brand new company, Aardman Nathan Love, which has been announced today. It's the result of Aardman acquiring a majority share in Nathan Love, one of the most respected animation production houses in New York.

The new company will see Aardman's first permanent production facility outside the UK.

Aardman has teamed up with New York production house Nathan Love

"Teaming up with an existing company gives us the opportunity to hit the ground running and a solid base from which to grow," said David Sproxton, co-founder and executive chairman of Aardman.

"This venture is not about sending work back to Bristol. It's about building a new business in New York for American agencies and we feel we can do this more effectively by being there."

Aardman Nathan Love will produce advertising for a number of high profile clients and brands including Kellogg's, Kraft, Pepsi, NBC Universal and Nickelodeon.

Aardman's Shaun the Sheep movie was a worldwide hit

David Sproxton, along with colleagues Heather Wright and Joe Burrascano, will be presenting 'Creativity for the Heart and Soul' at Advertising Week at 4pm on Wednesday 30 September at New York's Liberty Theatre, New York.

