Discover the CG secrets of Batman v Superman

Discover the CG secrets behind Batman v Superman

Don't miss the next issue of 3D World where we discover the CG secrets behind Batman v Superman! Secure this issue, subscribe to 3D World before 6 March and save up to 54%!

In this special issue, we look at mastering still life modelling in Maya, pro vs consumer graphics cards, plus you can enjoy tutorials from destroying a building in Realflow to creating animation in Cinema 4D.