Get a free Blender tutorial with 3D World

Get 35% off Oliver Villar's new Blender book, or claim your free chapter with 3D World magazine.

If you're starting out in 3D, or simply want to refresh your skills, this 3D World magazine offer will help you on your way.

The magazine is teaming up with the author of new book Learning Blender, Oliver Villar, to offer a free in-depth chapter to everyone that buys issue 191 of 3D World.

In the book you can learn the essential steps in creating eyes in 3D.

The chapter covers mesh topology, modelling the eye, modelling the face, as well as the torso and arms.

For those that want to get the book, which at 300-odd pages covers a whole lot more about the possibilities of 3D, you can get 35% off the asking price if you follow this link and head over to this site and enter the following code at checkout: 3DMAG35.

