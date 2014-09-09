How to create expert renders

The 3D World team dig into what makes a perfect render in issue 187 as industry experts offer their advice; cover artist Oleg Memukhin's step-by-step tutorial to using an advanced render setup in V-Ray is a start, while Stefano Bernardi explores how to get more from rendering in ZBrush.

The new issue also looks to the future with real-time GPU rendering. As well as looking at the latest real time renderers hitting the market in the coming months the team catch up with video game artist Erasmus Brosdau who is creating a fan-made Warhammer 40K movie using Crytek's real time renderer Cinebox.

There's more than just rendering this issue. The packed tutorial section offers easy to follow advice to modelling in LightWave, simulating waves in 3ds Max and learn to create an environment for a video game in 3ds Max and Unreal Editor with Codemasters Andrew Finch.

Plus! Discover the big winners and runners-up in this year's CG Awards 2014 as voted for by 3D World's readers and a panel of industry judges. Has your favourite won?

Features this issue include:

Faster Than Light – Industry pros gather to discuss the future of real-time rendering

Pixologic Presents ZBrush 4R7 – The latest tools and features of ZBrush's update revealed

CG Awards 2014 – The winners and runners-up revealed

Hammer of the Gods – How Cinebox helped a fan-made Warhammer movie get made

Chasing Tornadoes – Behind the scenes VFX exposé for Into the Storm

A New Era of Making Monsters – Meet the digital make-up pros of MastersFX

Training this issue includes