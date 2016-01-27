Topics

How to get started in CG

Issue 205 of 3D World comes with over 40 hours of free video training to get you started in CG art. Just pick up the issue to download your free content!

Discover how to create an amazing 3D mech in the new issue of 3D World

With a cover tutorial on modelling, texturing and rendering a realistic mech, 3D World issue 205 focuses on hard surfaces and all things mechanical.

The issue gathers together leading CG artists, including Furio Tedeschi, Tor Frick and Paul Massey to discuss how to design, model and render robots and mech using modo, ZBrush, Maya and other leading software.  

Tutorials this issue cover getting started in Quixel 2, creating a dynamic dress in Marvelous Designer 5 and modelling foliage for arch-viz using 3ds Max and GrowFX. Plus, Hannah Kang updates Norman Rockwell as she reveals how to add personality to your ZBrush sculpts. All tutorials come with video, resource files and extra content.

  Inside issue 205…

  • Feature: Creating the VFX for The Revenant
  • Feature: Making a 3D studio in Unity for VR
  • Artist Q&A: It's a robot modelling and rendering special
  • Tutorial: V-Ray for Nuke, master the latest compositing software
  • Artist Showcase: The best art from the CG community
  • Reviewed: Poser 11, Redshift and Paint & Stick get tested

Learn from master artists to improve your 3D art

Experts share their processes and techniques for creating amazing mechanical marvels

Find out how to model, texture and scatter detailed vegetation for use in architectural imagery

Discover the best digital art from the CG community

Artist Camille Kleinman shares her process for creating a realistic dress in Marvelous Designer 5

Discover how to design, model and render a tank-inspired walking mech

