Master CG landscapes with the new 3D World

3D World issue 176 is on sale now! Leading on an exclusive new environment render and tutorial from Alex Alvarez in Maya, our 24-page landscape special celebrates the art of beautiful environments. Inside you can discover the matte painting secrets of leading artists, including Game of Throne’s Milan Schere and Blizzard’s David Luong.
Plus, you can discover how Digital Domain rendered 100 million spaceships on screen for Ender’s Game and 3D Total share their anatomy model, including 10 tips for better anatomy from Dan Crossland.
Our tutorials this issue cover compositing in Cineware in After Effects CC and Cinema 4D, animation workflow tips and techniques to building convincing landscapes. Plus, Chris Chui reveals how to create an astronaut suit in Marvelous Designer.
Features this issue include:
- Six professional matte painters share their advice and project
- Behind the scenes on Ender’s Game
- 10 essential anatomy tips
Training this issue includes:
- Maya trainingCreate natural environments in Maya
- Cinema 4D trainingCompositing in Cineware in After Effects CC and Cinema 4D
- FundamentalsBuild convincing landscapes
- Animation tipsSpeed up your animation workflow with these useful tips
- Marvelous Designer trainingTailor an astronaut suit in Marvelous Designer
- Q&ARender depth of field faster and how to make a spline stick to a surface
On test this issue:
- Cinema 4D R15
- DEM Earth
- Matte Painting 3
3D World 176 is on sale now in these editions:
- Printed magazine via My Favourite Magazines and good newsagents (on sale in 4-6 weeks' time outside the UK)
- Newsstand for iOS edition via the 3D World Magazine app
- Google Play edition
- Kindle Fire HD edition via the Amazon Appstore app
- Zinio edition
- Nook edition