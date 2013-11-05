Master CG landscapes with the new 3D World

3D World issue 176 is on sale now! Leading on an exclusive new environment render and tutorial from Alex Alvarez in Maya, our 24-page landscape special celebrates the art of beautiful environments. Inside you can discover the matte painting secrets of leading artists, including Game of Throne’s Milan Schere and Blizzard’s David Luong.

Plus, you can discover how Digital Domain rendered 100 million spaceships on screen for Ender’s Game and 3D Total share their anatomy model, including 10 tips for better anatomy from Dan Crossland.

Our tutorials this issue cover compositing in Cineware in After Effects CC and Cinema 4D, animation workflow tips and techniques to building convincing landscapes. Plus, Chris Chui reveals how to create an astronaut suit in Marvelous Designer.

Features this issue include:

Six professional matte painters share their advice and project

Behind the scenes on Ender’s Game

10 essential anatomy tips

Training this issue includes:

Maya training Create natural environments in Maya

On test this issue:

Cinema 4D R15

DEM Earth

Matte Painting 3

3D World 176 is on sale now in these editions: