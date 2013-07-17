Pixar tips, Maya tutorial and free digital edition in the new 3D World

While audiences are flocking to see Pixar's latest animated feature film Monsters University, artists and designers are watching it to see what they can learn from these acknowledged masters of CG animation, character design and narrative. Now on sale, the September 2013 issue of 3D World celebrates the release of Monsters University with a special focus on Pixar.

In-depth interviews with key artists reveal how Pixar's approach to lighting and rendering its movies is reaching its pinnacle in Monsters University.

The amazing photo-realistic short showing with Monsters U goes under the spotlight as 3D World meets two of the artists behind The Blue Umbrella.

Two leading Pixar animators offer 10 CG tips to inspire you, whether you're a beginner or an expert.

The issue also includes:

an in-depth Maya tutorial in text and video, helping you master character animation rigs

tips for making your ZBrush sculptures look more life-like and natural

a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of an amazing cityscape fly-through created by The Matte Department

Over 100 minutes of video training

... and much more!

If you have an iPad or iPhone, the best news of all is that this latest issue of 3D World is FREE until 25th July! Download the 3D World Magazine app and look under 'Store' to get your free issue.



3D World 172 is on sale now in these editions:

Find out more about the new issue of 3D World here.