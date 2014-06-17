Simulate Godzilla-scale destruction with the new 3D World

In the latest issue of 3D World, you'll learn how to get more from Autodesk's new Creation Suite. Beginning with their cover tutorial by Victor Hugo, discover how to use Bullet and Bifrost in Maya 2015 to crumple, crash and flood a scene.

Issue 184's tutorial section is filled with new techniques to learn too - including Jesse Sandifer's Mudbox 2015 tutorial, which reveals how to use the new Layer Group and Caliper tools to sculpt a Kaiju. Turning to using 3ds Max 2015, video game artist Al Brady explains how to concept a vehicle using Symmetry, Select & Place and the new Materials Editor.

Back to the theme of destruction and the team interview the leading VFX artists behind some of Hollywood's biggest destruction scenes, including Godzilla, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Pompeii. There's more movie magic in the issue's Develop section as Weta reveal how Parkour has impacted the performance capture of the Planet of the Apes reboots and The Ningyo's team share their tips for rigging a creature for animation.

Features this issue include:

An appetite for destruction - leading VFX studios share their techniques for creating epic destruction

3D print revolution - what does Autodesk's new 3D print platform and it's hardware mean for the industry

Evaluating a particle system 2 - how to efficiently drive particles late in their lifespan

Destruction made easy - how Fracture FX can help topple your buildings

Animating apes - how Weta Digital uses Parkour to bring it's apes to life

Project insight 2: The Ningyo - how VFX pro Dave Lo rigs a creature for animation

Training this issue includes:

Maya 2015 - model and simulate a destruction scene using Bullet and Bifrost

Pulldownit - splinter wood using the powerful dynamics solver, Pulldownit

3ds Max - streamline your rendering process using Max and After Effects

Cinema 4D - create natural chaos using cloning tools

Google Earth/Maya/Photoshop - learn how to use satellite data in your terrain modelling

Mudbox 2015 - model a creature using the latest tools in Mudbox.2015

3ds Max 2015 - concept a sci-fi vehicle using 3ds Max's new tools

Reviews this issue: