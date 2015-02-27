The 10 biggest 3D movies of 2015

When the history of cinema in the 2010s comes to be written, 3D movies are certain to form an important chapter. Once dismissed as a gimmick, stereoscopic 3D has now firmly entered the mainstream.

It's becoming the norm for cinema tickets to come with a pair of polarized glasses, and increasingly, special versions of films are being made in IMAX 3D too. As this list shows, though, 3D movies still seem to be limited to two genres: action blockbusters and children's animations. Will 2016 be the year when period drama, European cinema and the indie scene discover the opportunities of stereo 3D, we wonder?

In the meantime, check out our list of this year's biggest 3D movies and let us know in the comments whether you plan to see them in 2D, 3D or IMAX 3D...

01. Avengers: Age of Ultron

With 2012's The Avengers making over $1.5 billion worldwide and becoming the third-highest-grossing film in history, a sequel was inevitable, and Avengers: Age of Ultron is one of the most eagerly awaited 3D movies of 2015.

The film will have an astonishing 3,000 visual effects shots, provided by seven to 12 visual effects companies. Obviously this includes Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic, which opened a facility in London last year to work on the film, which will be released in both 3D and IMAX 3D.

Intriguingly, ILM has developed a new motion capture system for use on Age of Ultron called Muse, which can better capture the actor's performance and combine different takes. Can't wait to see what that looks like...

02. Poltergeist 2015

A remake of the 1982 horror classic, Poltergeist 2015 will be directed by Gil Kenan, written by David Lindsay-Abaire and produced by Sam Raimi. While we're generally against pointless remakes of relatively recent films, Sam Rockwell is always a good turn, and we have to admit that the trailer looks pretty darn cool. Plus at least the addition of stereoscopic 3D brings something new to the table.

03. Terminator Genisys

Will any of the Terminator sequels ever match up to the superlative Terminator 2, the 1991 sci-fi epic with early CGI effects that still put many modern movies to shame?

This, the fifth in the installment, will "reset" the plot and start off a whole new trilogy. Now free from governership duties, Arnie is back in the titular role, with Alan Taylor directing and Legacy Effects responsible for bringing the Terminator endoskeletons back on to the big screen. The trailer looks promising, and the use of Imax 3D should provide a suitably epic experience to the viewer.

But we have to be honest here: it was this very unofficial teaser video, featuring a spoon and a tea cup, that really piqued our interest...

04. Mad Max: Fury Road

More post-apocalyptic unpleasantness comes with the first film in the Mad Max franchise in three decades. Tom Hardy, who played Bane in the last Batman film, takes over from Mel Gibson in the eponymous role, alongside a bald-headed Charlize Theron. The film's been in developmental hell for over 25 years, with constant start and stops, so here's hoping it was worth the wait.

But here's what's really exciting us. Rather than being retrofitted with stereo 3D as so many modern films are, Mad Max 4 will be shot using 3D rigs and cameras that are being specially developed by director George Miller, according to Inside Film. And that might, just might, be a total gamechanger.

05. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Yes, the franchise that changed everything is finally back for 2015. Now under the Disney umbrella, a seventh installment in the series will be released this Christmas featuring stars of the 1977 original.

Set 30 years after Return of the Jedi, the film will be released in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D. Director JJ Abrams has pleased fans with his decision to shoot on film rather than digital, and make greater use of practical effects and rely less on CG than the prequels did. Once again, John Williams will provide the music and ILM the effects.

This may be stating the obvious, but... We. Just. Can't. Wait.

