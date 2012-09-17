High-energy Brazilian animation

This Brazilian TV campaign harnesses a fun and frentic animation style to illustrate the dangers of using a phone while driving.

We love the character design, strong use of colour, and above all the high level of energy in this commercial.

How they made it

It was created by BEELD, a design and animation studio based in Rio de Janeiro, for the AAB (Automobile Association of Brazil) using 3ds Max. The animation was directed by Rede Globo.



BEELD have also made public a tech demo showcasing the 3D locomotion system used by Renato Polimeno for the character setup:

And here's a teaser for the face setup:

Liked this? Watch these!

The 10 best 3D animated graduation shorts

The 20 best 3D movies of 2012

Have you seen an example of 3D animation you'd like to share? Let us know in the Comments!