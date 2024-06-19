A 3D artist is running Blender on a Nokia N95 (yes, really)

Retro phones have more power than you might think.

Blender is free and open source, has a huge community of artists, teachers and enthusiasts and it boasts an impressive range of tools. It also runs on a wide range of platforms: Windows, MacOS, BSD, Haiku, Linux.... you can even now run Blender on a Nokia N95. (Plus it's one of our best 3D modelling software picks.)

Yes, really. The Nokia N95 that was released in 2007. An Argentine 3D artist and programmer and Linux evangelist has managed to program a Symbian OS version of the 3D modelling software to run on an 18-year-old Nokia mobile phone. The result is the adorably named 'Blendersito' (Blender with the Spanish diminutive 'ito'), and it reveals a big issue with smart phones today.

