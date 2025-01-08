A 3D artist has remade Jurassic Park's raptors and they're Prehistorically perfect (if a little goofy)

News
By
published

Doing what Hollywood couldn't.

Jurassic Park VFX; a feathered dinosaur
(Image credit: Universal Studios, Amblin Entertainment, CoolioArt)

Jurassic Park is one of the best VFX movies of the 90s, and a film that put CG creature effects on the map. But it's known for years, and even during production of Jurassic Park, that new scientific data showed dinosaurs were closer to birds than lizards, and were covered in colourful feathers.

The dinosaurs in Jurassic Park are iconic, and have been chosen as some of the best CG creature design by those working in the film industry, but Hollywood has never rendered them with scientific accuracy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.