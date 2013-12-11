Create crazy weaponry and more with new 3D modeling suite

The Foundry has released Modo Steam Edition, a powerful 3D modeling suite created specially for enthusiasts of DOTA 2 - a competitive game of action and strategy, played mainly on entertainment platform Steam.

Based on the company's award-winning Modo software, this new edition was purpose built for the Steam community, delivering a solution to artists who need professional polygon modeling and sculpting, streamlined UV editing, and an easy to use direct export straight into DOTA 2.

Modo Steam Edition was purpose built for the Steam community

Until now, creating custom items for DOTA 2 has been a time-consuming process involving multiple programs with no quick-and-easy way to get your designs in the game. But, featuring an expansive toolset that lets you model, manipulate, texture, paint and easily import any elaborate piece of gear you can imagine, Modo Steam Edition looks set to make that a thing of the past.

For more information on Modo Steam Edition, visit the Steam website, where you can take advantage of a 20 per cent saving until 17 December 2013.

Liked this? Read these!