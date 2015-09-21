90 free 3D models to download today

There are 90 models in the pack, all free to use for personal projects

Working on an animation? Short of cash, time or resources? Then you'll love this free Animators Starter Pack. It's been created by Shaun Keenan, a freelance rigging, modelling and texture artist based in Pittsburgh who's spent more than 10 years working in the CG field.

Created specifically for animators learning and practising their animation technique, it's packed with handy resources for creating a city scene including cars, buildings, houses, fire hydrants and other miscellaneous items.

The pack's been Created specifically for animators learning and practising their animation technique

There are 90 models in this pack to get you started with your animation shorts and short films. All Keenan asks is that you link back to him. You can download the pack here.

It's a great resource for practising your 3D skills

For more of Kennan's models check out his blog.

Liked this? Try these...