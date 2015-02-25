Free training to perfect your anime modelling

Don't miss this fantastic issue

Issue 193 of 3D World is on sale now, and it turns the spotlight on anime. Cover artist Oliver Milas shares his techniques for modelling an anime-style character in ZBrush, including a video walkthrough to model an Akira-style bike and his guide to cel-shaded rendering.

This issue also talks to the leading anime directors Hiroaki Matsuura, Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki and Fumihiko Sori about their use of CG in animation and how anime needs to change.

Tutorials this issue cover modelling superhero anatomy, composing dynamic scenes and simulating cloth. Plus create realistic clouds in minutes from any model and learn how CGI is best used in advertising. All the tutorials come with video walkthroughs, scene files, mesh files and more.

Also this issue, 3D printing continues to impress as the magazine interviews CGTrader's CEO, examines the rise of collectable figure modelling and regular modeller Aiman Akhtar shows how to model a jointed action figure – and you can download the final 3D print-ready model!

Issue 193 of 3D World is on sale on now, and is your starting point to mastering the key techniques of ZBrush, Maya, 3ds Max and more. Don't miss it!

Inside issue 193 of 3D World…

Learn new ZBrush techniques

Master modelling anime-style characters and Posterizing rendering.

In-depth features

Japan's leading animators share their views on the rising use of CGI in anime.

Reader projects

Discover how one reader created his version of Marvel's Hulk.

Master 3D printing

Learn to model and print a jointed action figure.