Ad campaign fast-tracks the future in stunning 3D

London-based creative agency Happy Finish recently caught the eye of ad agency Kunde & Co, who contracted the studio to help produce a series of futuristic 3D environments and product images for Danish pump manufacturer Grundfos.

"For a project like this, it was really important to create a previs for the images containing photographed models," says senior CG artist Simon Nankivell. "This meant the distances and angles to shoot from could be worked out beforehand and also meant the models would be integrated realistically into the CG environments.

"I made some initial quick design sketches for the bike design, scanned them in and used them as backdrops in Modo for a modelling guide.

"The basic shape was modelled and then the design work relied heavily on the ability to make quick changes and try new ideas using Modo's modelling tools, until we were all agreed on a main concept. Once the overall design was approved, I worked in higher levels of detail."

