Idents present abstract vision of women's lifestyle

A wonderous world of fictive objects and shapes feature in a new series of idents, created recently by Copenhagen-based motion graphic studio Frame for TV3's female-biased lifestyle channel TV3 Puls.

Commissioned to create a new brand identity, the Frame team was given a clear brief, which required them to focus on the 'idea of creating an identity package that reflected the feel of the channel rather than the content of it'. The IDs also had to be abstract, clearly avoid literal clichees and had to all be graphic.

The team comment on Vimeo: "In order to reflect the mood of the channel, we were drawn towards natural materials and textures to create something that you would love to touch and feel. At the same time we did not want to be literal so we invented fictive objects and shapes that resembled abstract interior/design objects but that clearly did not have a real-world purpose. These semi-natural objects were deliberately mixed with all-synthetic CG objects which were then arranged into still-life-esque compositions.

Positive concepts served as the driving idea behind each ident

"We decided to base each ident around abstract concepts such as a breath of fresh air, opening up, socializing, attraction, and balance. All positive concepts that could serve as the driving idea behind each ident. We wanted to create a unique look that was cutting edge and aspirational with (wo)man at the center of the idea."

You can see all six videos here - which is your favourite?

