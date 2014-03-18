Mastering the art of anatomy

Image courtesy of 3D Total

Issue 180 of 3D World is on sale now, featuring the first part of Dan Crossland's ZBrush sculpting tutorial in partnership with 3DTotal. Over the course of five issues Crossland will share his process for creating an écorché - a drawn or sculpted human figure with the skin removed to display the musculature - life drawing model.

You'll learn to sculpt the figure, its anatomy and then in the final step piece it together and get it ready for 3D printing. You'll be able to order the final écorché model through 3DTotal, with details coming soon via the website.

Master the art of anatomy with this brilliant series from Dan Crossland

Reference model

Crossland's model is the second in a range of affordable anatomical reference figures for artists from 3D Total. The final figure will be a 26.5cm tall, grey resin statue, making her the perfect desktop companion for digital artists. To find out more and to register for the Kickstarter project visit the 3D Total website.

And don't forget to buy issue 181 of 3D World to continue your project to create a 3D print ready écorché figure. To avoid disappointment, subscribe here.