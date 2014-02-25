The secrets of creating realistic VFX revealed in the new-look 3D World

From Superman's cape to X-Men ripping apart boats, the 3D World team speak to the leading researchers at University of California at Berkeley and the creators of DMM - the tool that brings destruction to the big screen - on creating realistic VFX.
Featuring an exclusive cover image from CG illustrator Daniele Scerra and a companion tutorial, learn to light and texture a female figure. Plus artist Dan Crossland begins the first part of his anatomy sculpting course - the next five parts will follow in new issues of 3D World.
If you want to get a job in the mocap industry, then issue 180 is for you! The Imaginarium's Rebecca-Louise Leybourne shares her workflow, offers her expert mocap tips and reveals what it takes to work in this growing industry.
Don't forget, every issue comes with free video tutorials, resource files and step-by-step screens to help you learn.
Features this issue include:
- Tracking the field - essential mocap advice and insights from The Imaginarium
- Critical reality - discover the research being done into bring VFX realism to the cinema
- Behind the virtual camera - our expert explains the theory behind using a virtual camera
- Awards ceremonies Oscar winners and awards nominees reveal the real reasons a good awards show matters
Tutorials this issue include:
- Texture and light a complex figure in ZBrush and Maya
- Master hard surface sculpting in ZBrush
- Create leak effects in Substance Designer 4
- Reimagine a classic character using Marvelous Designer
- Artist Q&A - our team of pro artist share their tips to modelling photo real eyes, compositing renders into photos, creating atmosphere and much more!
On test this issue:
- Substance Designer 4
- Mesh Fusion for Modo
- X-Particles 2.5
