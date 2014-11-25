The VFX secrets behind Godzilla

MPC has released an exclusive breakdown of the work behind key scenes in the film Godzilla, available on DVD now.

The four-minute video plays sequences of the film – including Godzilla battling a winged nasty in a mashed up city – then freezes on a single shot to unravel the modelling, rigging, texturing and light effects behind it, giving a fascinating insight into the creative process behind the movie's astonishing effects.

The breakdown of Godzilla's VFX work is the latest in a series for MPC that includes Prometheus and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The UK’s Moving Picture Company (MPC) has been at the forefront of VFX for over 25 years. With eight offices around the world, including in London, Vancouver, Montréal, Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam, their work includes Godzilla, the Harry Potter franchise, and in advertising campaigns for Samsung, Coca-Cola and Sony.

After winning an Oscar for his VFX supervision on Life of Pi, Guillaume Rocheron joined MPC Vancouver to lead the creation of everyone's favourite prehistoric Japanese movie monster.

