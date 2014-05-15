5 monstrous design tributes to Godzilla

The release of Gareth Edwards' Godzilla this week is easily one of the most anticipated 3D movies to come out in recent months. The film has gained huge critical acclaim with many movie fans booking advanced tickets in anticipation. To celebrate the movie hitting cinemas, these designers have crafted their very own tributes to the biggest reptile out there. Take a look at the range of poster and product designs featuring the monster himself.

Maybe a Godzilla range should be brought out specifically for this logo design

Bristol based designer Gavin Strange - aka Jam Factory - rustled up this brilliant logo design for Godzilla. Using clever silhouette techniques against a bold coloured canvas, the design perfectly captures the more traditional aspects of Godzilla's heritage.

Chris Thornley's illustrative style perfects this poster design

Chris Thornley - aka Raid71 - is one of our favourite creatives out there. Producing the ever popular London Space Invaders poster, he's done it again with this brilliant tribute to Godzilla. Using his token illustrative style, it's certainly one we'd want hanging from our wall.

Andy Hau was inspired by the architecture of Tokyo for this design

"Inspired by the architecture of New York, the neon colours of Toyko and the vintage Japanese posters for Godzilla, I created a poster that celebrates the exuburance of the original films," explains designer Andy Hau. We love the playful, almost game-like feel to this one.

Want to wear Godzilla? This design has just the thing...

Illustrator Rukkit Kuanhawate loves to work with bold, bright and blocked colours. This incredible Godzilla tribute was designed for a very special exhibition and effortlessly transitions to the scarf for a gorgeous Godzilla product design. This is a fashion accessory we'd definitely have to rock!

The incorporation of the typography is a brilliant aspect of this poster design

We can't take our eyes off this clever and incredibly intricate poster design from Thomas Walker. Beautifully incorporating the Godzilla title typography with the architecture is an impressive feat and one that makes this a wonderful poster tribute.

Have you created a design tribute to Godzilla? Let us know in the comments box below!