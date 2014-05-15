5 monstrous design tributes to Godzilla

The release of Gareth Edwards' Godzilla this week is easily one of the most anticipated 3D movies to come out in recent months. The film has gained huge critical acclaim with many movie fans booking advanced tickets in anticipation. To celebrate the movie hitting cinemas, these designers have crafted their very own tributes to the biggest reptile out there. Take a look at the range of poster and product designs featuring the monster himself.
01. Jam Factory
Bristol based designer Gavin Strange - aka Jam Factory - rustled up this brilliant logo design for Godzilla. Using clever silhouette techniques against a bold coloured canvas, the design perfectly captures the more traditional aspects of Godzilla's heritage.
02. Raid71
Chris Thornley - aka Raid71 - is one of our favourite creatives out there. Producing the ever popular London Space Invaders poster, he's done it again with this brilliant tribute to Godzilla. Using his token illustrative style, it's certainly one we'd want hanging from our wall.
03. Andy Hau
"Inspired by the architecture of New York, the neon colours of Toyko and the vintage Japanese posters for Godzilla, I created a poster that celebrates the exuburance of the original films," explains designer Andy Hau. We love the playful, almost game-like feel to this one.
04. Rukkit Kuanhawate
Illustrator Rukkit Kuanhawate loves to work with bold, bright and blocked colours. This incredible Godzilla tribute was designed for a very special exhibition and effortlessly transitions to the scarf for a gorgeous Godzilla product design. This is a fashion accessory we'd definitely have to rock!
05. Thomas Walker
We can't take our eyes off this clever and incredibly intricate poster design from Thomas Walker. Beautifully incorporating the Godzilla title typography with the architecture is an impressive feat and one that makes this a wonderful poster tribute.
Have you created a design tribute to Godzilla? Let us know in the comments box below!