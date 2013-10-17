Space Invaders come crashing down on London

Raid71 produces yet another inspiring illustration

London is a popular city with creatives, as our designer's guide to London proved. It's architecture has inspired a wide range of creative projects and this illustration from British artist Chris Thornley - aka Raid71 - showcases St. Pauls Cathedral in a new light.

"I created this image as part of the JSR 'Multiplayer' exhibition," Thornley explains. "St Paul's has survived two World Wars, but now with falling numbers of people attending church a great cultural shift has left religion vulnerable."

The intricate style and attention to detail is typical of Thornley's impeccable illustration technique. We love the shadow work along with the carefully chosen colours, ensuring that the space invader well and truly stands out.

See more inspiring illustrations over on the Raid71 website.

