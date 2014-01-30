New 3D tool that will greatly reduce production times

Working in 3D can be a time-consuming process. But new tool Meshfusion, from visual effects software developer The Foundry, looks set to significantly lower production times.

Created exclusively for modelling, animation, sculpting, effects and rendering tool Modo, MeshFusion adds the ability to interactively blend, add and subtract objects to create high quality subdivision surface (SDS) models quickly and effectively. Simply put, users can select two objects, bring them together in Modo and have the shape they want in minutes.

Model creation that would previously take days can now be completed in just hours

"MeshFusion opens up a world of creative possibilities for users," says Shane Griffith, Modo product marketing manager. "It removes the challenge of complex and frustrating boolean operations and makes the process of producing high quality models consistent and accurate. Model creation that would previously take days can now be completed in just hours, with precision and control."

