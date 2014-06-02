Pixar to release its rendering software for free

Animators and 3D artists everywhere will be revelling in the news that animation giant Pixar is soon to release a free version of its rendering software, Renderman.

Yes, you heard us right. As Pixar gears up to release its latest verison of Renderman, the team will be offering it for free for non-commercial usage. The price of a standard licence for the software has also fallen to $495. The new version includes a number of improvements, all of which are detailed on the Pixar website.

So, if you'd like to get your hands on Renderman without paying a penny, simply fill out the registration form on Pixar's website and the team will notify you when it becomes available. With this powerful software you'll be creating beautifully-rendered animations in no time.