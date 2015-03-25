Pixar releases RenderMan for free

Back in June 2014 we reported that 3D artists everywhere could soon download a free version of Pixar's famous rendering software, RenderMan. And then the story went quiet.

But we're delighted to report that you can, as of today, grab a copy RenderMan for free.

Ian Dean, editor of 3D World magazine, said: "It's been a long time coming since Pixar revealed it's plans for RenderMan, but to be able to get a complete version of RenderMan for free, to experiment with and experience, is a must for anyone. It's a great opportunity for the CG community and signals some wider changes to how we all pay for and use software."

Pixar has dubbed it's free release Non-Commercial RenderMan and it comes with some caveats -

Non-Commercial RenderMan can be used for research, education, evaluation, plug-in development, and any personal projects that do not generate commercial profits.

Free Non-Commercial RenderMan is also fully featured, without watermark, time limits, or other user limitations.

In conjunction with the release, Pixar has also launched a RenderMan community site where artists can share knowledge, resources and showcase their work.

Words: Martin Cooper