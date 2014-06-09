Stopmotion or CG: how keen is your eye for 3D?

Here at Creative Bloq, we're lucky enough to see amazing work on a daily basis. And, ocassionally, we come across something that doesn't just make us go 'wow' but totally blows our minds in terms of skill and creativity - such as this It's Paper project by Danish VFX artist Pingo Van Der Brinkloev.

Wanting to create a new type of animated stock photo, Brinkloev developed a special set of origami-like 3D models in Cinema 4D. Using a variety of features within the software, including its MoGraph feature, the talented artist created a set of looping animations for his folded paper objects.

Stopmotion or CG? Can you tell the difference?

It would be easy to mistake this piece for a stopmotion animation, the detail in the intricately folded models being nothing short of amazing. But, incredibly, the animation is entirely CG. Yes, you heard us right. The detail and realism reached using motion graphic techniques and CG here totally raises the bar - we can't wait to see what Brinkloev comes up with next!

Want to know more about how It's Paper was made? Head over to the Maxon website.