The top 12 animated shorts of 2015

Yes, we know it's still technically a working day. But hey, it's Christmas Eve, things are winding down and you can take a couple of minutes break to clear your head, surely?

With that in mind, we've gathered together some of the best short animations of 2015. Showcasing a blinding array of talent, they'll make you laugh, cry and, in some cases, shudder. But, trust us, you won't want to miss any. Enjoy!

01. Le Gouffre

Le Gouffre is the first animated short film produced and directed by Lightning Boy Studio, a young creative team based in Montreal. It's the entertaining story of two spirited travelers who come across an incredibly wide chasm on their journey and decide to build a bridge to cross it. Read more about it here.

02. Stellar Moves

NASA may have made the headlines with their most detailed image of Pluto yet, but this team of animators captured the quirky side of the forgotten planet with their 80's-inspired short, Stellar Moves. Millivette Gonzalez, Tabia Lees and Valerie Sattazahn focused their senior project at Ringling College of Art and Design on the downgrading of Pluto, creating a retrospective homage to the often ignored planet. Read how it was made here.

03. Project Everyone

In 2015, Bristol-based studio Aardman released their first global cinema ad. Back with music written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and narrated by Liam Neeson, this celebrity-studded video raises awareness for Project Everyone with Aardman's signature humour and animation style.

04. Full ANL

If you thought Apple launch events were over the top then get a load of this. Aardman created an epic reveal video for its new 2015 logo that's both brilliantly executed and gloriously hilarious.

05. Stop Hunger. Start Peace

It's easy to get desensitized to important stories, but, with a clever use of negative space, this video for the World Food Programme has powerfully highlighted the plight of refugees. Designed by Noma Bar and animated by Ale Accini, the 30-second video called 'Symbols' uses stunning visual shorthands to help stop hunger and start peace.

06. Scarlett Parade: White River

Former Disney interns and Gobelins School of the Image students created this music video with a Game of Thrones flair. "The video tells the story behind the lyrics of the song, a tale of a central hero figure, now aged, recalling a time when he was called upon to defend his city and it's people but at a cost," explains Scarlett Parade's Adam Jones.

07. California Inspires Me: Kim Gordon

Last year, Freddy Arenas created a beautiful animation highlighting age gaps in relationships; this year he did it again with this brilliant animated interview with Sonic Youth member and iconic musician Kim Gordon. Created for the people at California Sunday Magazine, the animation showcases Gordon's love of California beautifully.

08. Mr Director

If you've ever worked in movies, or watched a behind the scenes documentary, you've probably encountered a director like this. 'Mr Director' is a stop-motion sendup of some of Hollywood's biggest egos... and it's so close-to-the-bone, it's almost painful to watch. Writer, director and animator Andy Martin's fun, friendly and subtly surreal style has never been more engaging.

09. #Einstein100 - General Relativity

This year marked 100 years since Einstein produced his Theory of General Relativity. But if you still don't really understand it, then don't worry, you're not alone. That's why award-winning animator Eoin Duffy teamed up with filmmaker Jamie Lochhead, Doctor Who star David Tennant and science communicator Anais Rassat to create this brilliant three-minute animation.

10. Five Ways to Wellbeing

As designers and developers, you can often find yourself cooped up inside, staring at a screen for hours and forgetting to call your friends back. There are habits you can put in place to help improve your mental and physical wellbeing; desk exercises for example, could help to keep those creative juices flowing. If you're looking for some more wellbeing tips, this animation from design studio Kilogramme could just do the trick. Find out how it was made here

11. The Crabbie's Grand National Festival

Here at Creative Bloq we're big fans of the creative approach Britain's Channel 4 takes to promoting its sporting events – not least its breathtakingly emotive ident for the 2012 Paralympics. And continuing the tradition in 2015 was this animated promo for the biggest date in the UK's horseracing calendar, the Grand National. It tells the story of a unicorn foal with underdeveloped wings and a twisted horn who is shunned for being different.

12. More stuff

Now in its fourth year, Blue Zoo's shorts programme seeks to provide a creative platform for the studio's artists to flex their talents on internal non-commercial projects. This year they commissioned musical comedian Ben Champion to write and produce a festive song to parody an animated musical. The whole studio had the opportunity to pitch to direct the short, and animators Simone Giampaolo and Joe Kinch's quirky elf pitch won the company-wide vote. Find out how it was made here

