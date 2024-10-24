Prince of Persia's Unity Awards win is bittersweet

News
By
published

The best 3D visuals accolade comes after Ubisoft reportedly disbanded its team.

A screenshot from Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which won the Best 3D Visuals award at the Unity Awards
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Unity Awards winners are in. We are, of course, talking about the Unity game engine and its developers annual awards, which were announced last night. But it was a bittersweet moment for one of the winners.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown by Ubisoft Montpellier won the best 3D Visuals Award. But the news came just a day after it emerged that Ubisoft has reportedly disbanded the team that worked on the game.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles