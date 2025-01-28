The Last Half of Darkness remake looks even scarier than the original

Back in 1989, the Last Half of Darkness was the scariest thing ever seen on a computer. SoftLab's DOS point-and-click horror video game boasted spine-chilling suspense and fiendish puzzles despite the limitations of 16-color VGA graphics and a soundtrack consisting of loud beeps.

The original shareware game went on to spawn a successful franchise. Now it's back to haunt us all over again in a 35th anniversary remake with modern graphics and sound. And if it was scary in just 16 colours, it shouldn't be a surprise that the new homage looks totally terrifying (see our roundup of the best retro game consoles if you prefer the older look).

Last Half of Darkness (35th Anniversary Edition) - YouTube Watch On

The Last Half of Darkness remake sticks to the premise of the original game: the protagonist has inherited a haunted house from a mysterious witch aunt and must collect ingredients to complete the unfinished potion she was working on before she was killed.

Released by WRFStudios, the remake is the work of the game's original creator, Bill Fisher. And despite the improved graphics and haunting soundtrack, the eerie atmosphere appears to be be very loyal to the original game, complete with the many puzzles to solve. It looks set to be a nostalgic blast from the past, and one that might keep us up at night if the twin girls make an appearance.

Julia Plays "Last Half of Darkness" (Softlab Software Laboratories, 1989) Part 1/4! - YouTube Watch On

The Last Half of Darkness 35th Anniversary Edition has a planned release date of 7 February 2025. You can wishlist the game on Steam.