The Last Half of Darkness remake looks even scarier than the original

News
By
published

The retro horror game is back to terrify us all over again.

An image from Last Half of Darkness remake
(Image credit: WRFStudios)

Back in 1989, the Last Half of Darkness was the scariest thing ever seen on a computer. SoftLab's DOS point-and-click horror video game boasted spine-chilling suspense and fiendish puzzles despite the limitations of 16-color VGA graphics and a soundtrack consisting of loud beeps.

The original shareware game went on to spawn a successful franchise. Now it's back to haunt us all over again in a 35th anniversary remake with modern graphics and sound. And if it was scary in just 16 colours, it shouldn't be a surprise that the new homage looks totally terrifying (see our roundup of the best retro game consoles if you prefer the older look).

