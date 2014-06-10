Video parodies unneccessary effects in showreels

As a designer, you must be able to showcase your talents in a few short minutes and the best way to do this is to make a showreel. Now, there are a certain number of ways to ensure your showreel stands out from the crowd but what if that uniqueness was going the other way and poking fun at the obvious?

That's exactly what art director and motion graphics artist Peter Quinn did. "I usually sit and watch a few things on Animade or Squeezeme.tv with my first coffee, every morning when I get into work," he explains. "It's been an interesting study coming up with this shortlist."

That shortlist is a number of token elements often included in showreels which feature 2D graphics, 'something hairy' and even the odd robot. Take a look at the hilarious offering above and let us know if you're guilty of the additions!

Are you guilty of a token showreel? Let us know in the comments box below!