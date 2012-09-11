Animated short that took 5 years to complete!

In the autumn of 2007, a team of Southern Adventist University’s animation students set out to create a three-minute short film based on a simple parable. Intended to be completed during the course of a year, the project turned into a five year journey.

The result is 'Rock in the Road,' a stunning mix of 3D and 2D animation that tells the story of strength of character in a faraway kingdom. Fed up with his lazy and selfish civilians, the King sets out a small challenge for his people. A young boy is faced with the challenge and triumphs in the test that values others.

The animation finishes with a stunning 2D sequence

Working as a team

The scope of the project grew as the team became interested in telling a longer form of the story. But as students who started it graduated and moved onto other projects, finishing the short became almost impossible.

However, professors and other students persevered, wanting to complete the film for the benefit of everyone involved. A small, dedicated crew worked on it between other projects to finish the film at the end of the 2012 school year.

What do you think of 'Rock in the Road?' Was it worth five years of work?