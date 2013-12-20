You can't fail to be touched by this beautiful animation

Christmas can be one of the worst times of the year for some unfortunate people. So Mr Kaplin, the creative partnership of Robert Glassford and Daniel Zucco, created this simple but beautiful animation to remind people that a small gesture can go a long way to making the world of difference to someone nearby.

Created for a worthy cause, the main aim behind the film was to raise awareness and donations for the Christmas Emergency Appeal organised by Shelter, the housing and homeless charity based in the UK.

This is not only a beautifully executed piece, it's also brilliant reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

