Adobe Creative Cloud, Muse and iPad apps available today

Adobe has announced that its Creative Cloud subscription service is now available in 36 countries. As of today you can sign up for an annual contract that gets you all of CS6’s tools – including Adobe Muse, its new code-free website creation tool – plus cloud storage and hosting, for £38.11 (plus VAT – that’s £46.88 inclusive) per month. Alternatively you can sign up on a monthly basis for £57.17 (plus VAT), and there’s a special introductory offer of £22.23 (plus VAT) per month CS3, CS4, CS5 and CS5.5 customers.



Find out more and sign up at the Adobe Creative Cloud page, or you can see what we had to say about it here.

Also available today are the iPad versions of two more Adobe Touch apps: Adobe Proto and Adobe Collage.

Proto enables you to quickly put together interactive wireframes and prototypes for websites and mobile apps, while Collage has us particularly excited; it’s a swish tool that you can use to combine images, drawings and text into inspirational moodboards. Both are out now for £6.99, with special offers for Creative Cloud subscribers.