Adobe Creative Suite 6 available now

Adobe Creative Suite gets a major makeover today with the arrival of CS6 both online and instore. This is where you can find out all about the latest version - and why you should seriously consider upgrading

Photoshop, After Effects, InDesign, Illustrator and the rest of the apps in Adobe Creative Suite are getting a fresh new look and lots of new features today with the arrival of CS6.

There are no less than five different bundles for you to choose from, each of which has been packaged to meet certain creative needs - or why not plump for individual applications using Adobe's subscription edition?

The five bundles are:

1. CS6 Design Standard

Which includes:

  • Photoshop
  • Illustrator
  • InDesign
  • Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
  • Bridge
  • Media Encoder

2. CS6 Design & Web Premium

Which includes:

  • Photoshop Extended
  • Illustrator
  • InDesign
  • Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
  • Flash Professional
  • Dreamweaver
  • Fireworks
  • Bridge
  • Media Encoder

3. CS6 Production Premium

Which includes:

  • Photoshop Extended
  • Illustrator
  • Flash Professional
  • Adobe Premiere Pro
  • After Effects
  • Adobe Audition
  • SpeedGrade
  • Adobe Prelude
  • Encore
  • Bridge
  • Media Encoder

4. CS6 Master Collection

Which includes:

  • Photoshop Extended
  • Illustrator
  • InDesign
  • Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
  • Flash Professional
  • Flash Builder
  • Dreamweaver
  • Fireworks
  • Adobe Premiere Pro
  • After Effects
  • Adobe Audition
  • SpeedGrade
  • Adobe Prelude
  • Encore
  • Bridge
  • Media Encoder

5. CS6 Creative Cloud

Which includes:

  • Photoshop Extended
  • Illustrator
  • InDesign
  • Adobe Muse
  • Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
  • Flash Professional
  • Flash Builder
  • Dreamweaver
  • Edge Preview
  • Fireworks
  • Adobe Premiere Pro
  • After Effects
  • Adobe Audition
  • SpeedGrade
  • Adobe Prelude
  • Encore
  • Bridge
  • Media Encoder

CS6 Creative Cloud also includes:

  • Device and PC Sync
  • Business Catalyst
  • Typekit
  • Story Plus

The CS6 story so far

To help you decide which version to plump for, here are three quick guides to help you:

