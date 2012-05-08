Adobe Creative Suite 6 available now

Photoshop, After Effects, InDesign, Illustrator and the rest of the apps in Adobe Creative Suite are getting a fresh new look and lots of new features today with the arrival of CS6.
There are no less than five different bundles for you to choose from, each of which has been packaged to meet certain creative needs - or why not plump for individual applications using Adobe's subscription edition?
The five bundles are:
1. CS6 Design Standard
Which includes:
- Photoshop
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
- Bridge
- Media Encoder
2. CS6 Design & Web Premium
Which includes:
- Photoshop Extended
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
- Flash Professional
- Dreamweaver
- Fireworks
- Bridge
- Media Encoder
3. CS6 Production Premium
Which includes:
- Photoshop Extended
- Illustrator
- Flash Professional
- Adobe Premiere Pro
- After Effects
- Adobe Audition
- SpeedGrade
- Adobe Prelude
- Encore
- Bridge
- Media Encoder
4. CS6 Master Collection
Which includes:
- Photoshop Extended
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
- Flash Professional
- Flash Builder
- Dreamweaver
- Fireworks
- Adobe Premiere Pro
- After Effects
- Adobe Audition
- SpeedGrade
- Adobe Prelude
- Encore
- Bridge
- Media Encoder
5. CS6 Creative Cloud
Which includes:
- Photoshop Extended
- Illustrator
- InDesign
- Adobe Muse
- Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite
- Flash Professional
- Flash Builder
- Dreamweaver
- Edge Preview
- Fireworks
- Adobe Premiere Pro
- After Effects
- Adobe Audition
- SpeedGrade
- Adobe Prelude
- Encore
- Bridge
- Media Encoder
CS6 Creative Cloud also includes:
- Device and PC Sync
- Business Catalyst
- Typekit
- Story Plus
The CS6 story so far
To help you decide which version to plump for, here are three quick guides to help you: