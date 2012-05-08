Adobe Creative Suite 6 available now

Photoshop, After Effects, InDesign, Illustrator and the rest of the apps in Adobe Creative Suite are getting a fresh new look and lots of new features today with the arrival of CS6.

There are no less than five different bundles for you to choose from, each of which has been packaged to meet certain creative needs - or why not plump for individual applications using Adobe's subscription edition?

The five bundles are:

1. CS6 Design Standard

Which includes:

Photoshop

Illustrator

InDesign

Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite

Bridge

Media Encoder

2. CS6 Design & Web Premium

Which includes:

Photoshop Extended

Illustrator

InDesign

Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite

Flash Professional

Dreamweaver

Fireworks

Bridge

Media Encoder

3. CS6 Production Premium

Which includes:

Photoshop Extended

Illustrator

Flash Professional

Adobe Premiere Pro

After Effects

Adobe Audition

SpeedGrade

Adobe Prelude

Encore

Bridge

Media Encoder

4. CS6 Master Collection

Which includes:

Photoshop Extended

Illustrator

InDesign

Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite

Flash Professional

Flash Builder

Dreamweaver

Fireworks

Adobe Premiere Pro

After Effects

Adobe Audition

SpeedGrade

Adobe Prelude

Encore

Bridge

Media Encoder

5. CS6 Creative Cloud

Which includes:

Photoshop Extended

Illustrator

InDesign

Adobe Muse

Acrobat X Pro for Creative Suite

Flash Professional

Flash Builder

Dreamweaver

Edge Preview

Fireworks

Adobe Premiere Pro

After Effects

Adobe Audition

SpeedGrade

Adobe Prelude

Encore

Bridge

Media Encoder

CS6 Creative Cloud also includes:

Device and PC Sync

Business Catalyst

Typekit

Story Plus

The CS6 story so far

To help you decide which version to plump for, here are three quick guides to help you: