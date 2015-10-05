Adobe Stock steps up war on rivals

Adobe Stock is adding video downloads to its photo, illustrations and vector offerings

Back in June, Adobe caused a wave of anxiety across the crowded stock art marketplace when it launched its radical new stock image service, Adobe Stock.

At launch, Adobe Stock offered designers more than 40 million high-quality photos, vector art and illustrations to download for their projects, directly within the Creative Cloud.

And today at its annual conference, Adobe Max, the company has made its next move in luring designers away from rival services, with two big announcements.

Firstly, Adobe has said Adobe Stock will soon support the download and purchase of video content. This is a service offered by all of Adobe Stock's major competitors, such as Getty Images, iStock and Shutterstock, and is a clear sign that Adobe is keen to take them on as equals.

Secondly, Adobe is extended the integration of Adobe Stock into the Creative Cloud. This is seen as a unique differentiator for the service – enabling designers can buy and embed fresh content within the software rather than clicking elsewhere.

Adobe Stock is already integrated into Adobe's flagship products, including Photoshop CC, InDesign CC, Illustrator CC, Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC. But today it adds new support for accessing stock within Muse CC, Dreamweaver CC and Flash Professional CC.

Adobe Stock is also now offering pooled licenses at no extra cost to Creative Cloud for team customers.

Plus it's being made available for enterprise use, with additional support for license management, reporting tools, and unlimited usage of stock content in large print runs.

