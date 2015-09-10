Adobe unveils free version of Photoshop for mobile

Photoshop Fix was demoed as part of last night's Apple keynote

Showcased last night as part of Apple's event, Photoshop Mix is a forthcoming app from Adobe that promises to improve your ability to edit photos and images on the move.

Photoshop Fix will harness your device's GPU to open very large images and let you retouch in real time. Designed to replace the outgoing Photoshop Touch app, it will be able to handle files of up to 50MB on your device.

It also has a facial detection feature that makes it you alter a person’s features and expressions quickly and simply.

The new app promises to work seamlessly with Adobe’s Creative Cloud, so you'll be able to work on the same file from mobile and desktop devices. However, you can still use the app if you don't have a Creative Cloud subscription – you just need an Adobe ID, which you can get for free.

Interconnected

At the Apple event, Adobe demoed Photoshop Fix in conjunction with two other mobile apps Photoshop Comp CC and Photoshop Sketch. (You can see a recording of the full keynote here).

Giving an example of how it might be used, Adobe suggest you might create a layout in Adobe Comp (another free app), retouch images using Photoshop Fix, and then save their changes back to their layout in Adobe Comp as one connected workflow.

Everything you do in the app is non-destructive, so your images can be edited on an ongoing basis, accessed across other mobile apps, and saved in formats such as PSD.

Coming soon

Photoshop Fix is built with Creative SDK, a software development kit that allows Adobe and third-party apps to participate in this ecosystem of connected mobile and desktop apps.

We don't yet have an official release date for Photoshop Fix. But Adobe will be revealing more about it at its annual conference, Adobe MAX, on October 5-7. We'll be attending in person, so we'll let you know as soon as they announce more about it.

