Adobe Creative Cloud gets a major update

Adobe has revealed some huge updates to key Creative Cloud apps

Adobe has announced major updates to Creative Cloud; specifically Animate CC (formerly Flash Professional), Muse CC, and Bridge CC. Here's what's going down.

Animate CC – the Flash Professional replacement receives one of the tool's biggest releases ever with a slew of new features being added.

– the Flash Professional replacement receives one of the tool's biggest releases ever with a slew of new features being added. Muse CC – gets responsive design capabilities, making it easier than ever to create custom, responsive sites that look great on any browser or device – without coding.

– gets responsive design capabilities, making it easier than ever to create custom, responsive sites that look great on any browser or device – without coding. Bridge CC – receives a tonne of updates including automated cache management, photo downloader support on OS X 10.11x (El Capitan) and auto-stack panoramic and HDR images.

Let's focus on Animate CC and Muse CC.

Animate CC

Flash Pro became Animate CC recently – now comes the extra features

Last November, Adobe renamed Flash Professional, which became Animate CC. Today it receives a huge list of updates – these are the highlights.

Creative Cloud Libraries

Adobe Stock integration for high-quality images, illustrations, and graphics

TypeKit support for HTML5 Canvas document type

New vector art brushes

Improvements to pencil and art brushes

Brush Library panel

Tagged Swatches

Custom templates for HTML5 Canvas documents

OAM publishing support for AS3, WebGL, and HTML5 Canvas documents

Publish text as outlines in HTML5 Canvas documents

Projector support

Stage scaling

Rotate your stage

Import SVG files

Enhanced drawing object bounding box

Video export to multiple resolutions

Contents scale proportionately to stage size

Enhanced Onion Skinning

HTML5 Canvas improvements

Head to Adobe's site to find out more information.

Muse CC

Muse CC has finally received an RWD update

In December we mused (sorry) upon what the next Muse CC update should include, and today's refresh for Adobe's code-free web design tool has largely delivered, particularly in one key area: responsive web design.

In the previous versions of Adobe Muse, you could only create adaptive sites – i.e. websites that adapted to the browser widths of different devices. The page and the page elements were not fluid, or did not scale for each browser width. The page layout was fixed for specific browser widths.

You can now create unique, responsive websites for different screen sizes without any coding. Adobe Muse provides a blank canvas without restrictive templates or grids for designing responsive websites.

Also in today's update:

Starter files for responsive web design

Creative Cloud Libraries

Adobe Stock integration for high-quality images, illustrations, and graphics

Satte transition

SVG graphic improvements

Import and export Swatch libraries

Rotation detection in Exif content

Head over to the Adobe blog to discover more.

Liked this? Read these!